Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,080 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.30. 1,309,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,888. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

