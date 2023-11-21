Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 12.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

