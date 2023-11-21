Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$133.70.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

RY traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$120.44. 621,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.43. The company has a market cap of C$168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.68 by C$0.16. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of C$14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.688 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total value of C$459,862.92.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.