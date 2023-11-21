Scotiabank Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$57.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cormark cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.13.

CM stock traded down C$0.36 on Tuesday, reaching C$53.94. The company had a trading volume of 699,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$51.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.63. The company has a market cap of C$49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$65.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7551813 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

