Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,345 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Lam Research worth $137,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $13.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $705.43. The company had a trading volume of 379,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,582 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

