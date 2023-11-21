Sei Investments Co. Acquires 33,492 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Netflix worth $314,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.19 and its 200 day moving average is $410.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

