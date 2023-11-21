Sei Investments Co. Acquires 47,402 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.60% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $154,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $14,667,991. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $12.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.38. The stock had a trading volume of 120,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

