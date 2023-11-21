Sei Investments Co. Acquires 64,807 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,807 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Parker-Hannifin worth $139,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $433.47. The stock had a trading volume of 167,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $435.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

