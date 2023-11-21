Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,486,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $307,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,222,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $47.47 on Tuesday. 1,908,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,560. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.