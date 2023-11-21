Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Digital Realty Trust worth $126,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,676. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

