Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Equinix worth $180,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $786.89. 89,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,620. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $757.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.85.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

