Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 5.74% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $562,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 168,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

