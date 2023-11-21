Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,505 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.65% of Invitation Homes worth $137,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.26.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. 775,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,080. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

