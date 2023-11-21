Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,244 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Intuit worth $218,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $563.06. The stock had a trading volume of 347,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,226. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $567.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

