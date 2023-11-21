Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Synopsys worth $116,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.42. The company had a trading volume of 243,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,128. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $545.57. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.70 and its 200-day moving average is $449.84.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

