Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.19% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $331,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 428,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $46.60.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
