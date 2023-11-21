Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.19% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $331,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 428,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.