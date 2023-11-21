Sei Investments Co. Has $115.84 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $115,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

