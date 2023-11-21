Sei Investments Co. Has $117.59 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115,875 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $117,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

LOW traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.66. 3,263,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

