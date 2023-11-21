Sei Investments Co. Has $149.07 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,493,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,562 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of Realty Income worth $149,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE O traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.