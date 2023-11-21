Sei Investments Co. Has $162.84 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 294,917 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Workday worth $162,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.91. 400,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,616. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

