Sei Investments Co. Has $182.90 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,486 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.74% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $182,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $162.59. 141,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average is $161.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

