Sei Investments Co. Has $189.05 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of ASML worth $189,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $1,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ASML by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 26.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $11.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $682.96. 327,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $610.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.29.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

