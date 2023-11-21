Sei Investments Co. Has $383.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,641,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.38% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $383,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.2 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

