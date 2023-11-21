Sei Investments Co. Has $383.75 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,728 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $383,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.26.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $9,345,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $9,345,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,873 shares of company stock valued at $75,354,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.35. 5,518,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,148,898. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $341.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

