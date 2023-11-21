Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $204,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $595.25. 862,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.08 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 535,538 shares of company stock worth $20,881,299,452. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

