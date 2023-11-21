Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,992 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.37% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $450,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

