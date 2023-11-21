Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $260,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $31,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.94. 4,090,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937,777. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

