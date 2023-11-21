Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $170,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EWA LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.75. 87,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.