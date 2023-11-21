Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Danaher worth $220,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $9.61 on Tuesday, reaching $220.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,875. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.15 and its 200 day moving average is $234.50. The company has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

