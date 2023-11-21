Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,375,889 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 411.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375,889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares MBS ETF worth $159,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,429. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

