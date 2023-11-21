Sei Investments Co. Purchases 140,471 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,471 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $140,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.17. 501,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,979. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.48 and its 200 day moving average is $350.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

