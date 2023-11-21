Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,253,819 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,514,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253,819 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of NU worth $130,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NU by 2,091.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,178,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,856,000 after buying an additional 4,941,919 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NU in the second quarter worth $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NU in the second quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in NU in the second quarter worth $57,389,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Stock Up 0.4 %

NU traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,588,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,631,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. New Street Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

