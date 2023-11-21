Sei Investments Co. Purchases 94,605 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,605 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 7.61% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $264,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after buying an additional 348,178 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. 60,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

