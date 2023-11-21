Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,373 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $242,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,332,000 after acquiring an additional 276,046 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average of $145.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

