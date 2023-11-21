Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.49% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $310,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 216,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. 704,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

