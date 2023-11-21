Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $452,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,773,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,937,000 after acquiring an additional 786,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,978,000 after acquiring an additional 909,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,646,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,086. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.28.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

