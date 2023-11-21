Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,162 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.75% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $212,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $75.01. 5,049,741 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.