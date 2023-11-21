Sei Investments Co. Sells 257,015 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,015 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.97% of Veeva Systems worth $306,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.83. The company had a trading volume of 237,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,264. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

