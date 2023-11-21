Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,050,480 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,847,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050,480 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 4.19% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $1,406,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

