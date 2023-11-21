Sei Investments Co. Sells 362,449 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,585,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,449 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 3.33% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $643,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $79.44. 507,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,130. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

