Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.46% of Ingersoll Rand worth $121,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 485,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,142. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

