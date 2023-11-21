Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 107,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 407,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Shengfeng Development Stock Up 15.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

