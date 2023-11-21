Sivota (LON:SIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.00

Shares of Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44), with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Sivota Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.37. The firm has a market cap of £4.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.44.

Sivota Company Profile

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

