Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SKWD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

SKWD traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.