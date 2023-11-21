Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 76,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 230,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

SHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $300.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.02 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $150,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCO. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $29,033,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,003,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth about $683,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

