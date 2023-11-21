Somerset Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. 54,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

