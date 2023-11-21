Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $67.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.87.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. 793,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,668. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

