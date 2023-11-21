Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 154122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$39.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
