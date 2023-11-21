S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of S&P Global worth $209,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $412.41. 257,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,709. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.18 and a 200 day moving average of $382.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

