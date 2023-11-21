SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 205,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 605% from the previous session’s volume of 29,114 shares.The stock last traded at $126.62 and had previously closed at $126.69.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 84,854 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,964 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 65,039 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,714,000.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
